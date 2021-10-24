Bhavish Aggarwal , the CEO of mobility firm Ola, showcased Hypercharger to the world for its soon-to-be launched electric scooters, Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro . On Saturday he tweeted the video of plugging his yellow Ola S1 e-scooter driven out of Tamil Nadu factory that looked simplistic and easy. The eight second video has got more than 18K views already.

The netizens were quick to applaud him for the Hypercharger charging technique that looked simple and wished to have it around them. Bhavish has mentioned that Hypercharger will be installed in over one lakh loactions across India.

The Ola S1 is tagged around ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Pro variant will cost ₹30,000 more. These e-scooters will be available in ten colour options.

The bookings for these two e-scooters started in September with just a token amount of ₹499 but the final delivery and test rides were getting delayed. The Bengaluru based firm is now planning to offer test rides of its electric scooters, Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro, from November 10. The company will also resume bookings for the Ola electric scooters from November 1.

These two e-scooters have already been sensation among the potential buyers and with the petrol and diesel prices going up each day the prospect of the EVs look great in India.

