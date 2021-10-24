Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Auto News >How to charge your Ola Electric Scooter S1 and S1 Pro. See video

How to charge your Ola Electric Scooter S1 and S1 Pro. See video

Ola S1 electric scooter that Bhavish Aggarwal rode to Ola Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu being charged at the first Hypercharger that went live on Saturday. (Photo credit: Bhavish Aggarwal/ Twitter)
1 min read . 10:41 AM IST Edited By Haider Ali Khan

  • The Bengaluru based firm is planning to offer test rides of its electric scooters, Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro, from November 10

Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of mobility firm Ola, showcased Hypercharger to the world for its soon-to-be launched electric scooters, Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. On Saturday he tweeted the video of plugging his yellow Ola S1 e-scooter driven out of Tamil Nadu factory that looked simplistic and easy. The eight second video has got more than 18K views already.

The netizens were quick to applaud him for the Hypercharger charging technique that looked simple and wished to have it around them. Bhavish has mentioned that Hypercharger will be installed in over one lakh loactions across India.

The Ola S1 is tagged around 1 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Pro variant will cost 30,000 more. These e-scooters will be available in ten colour options.

The bookings for these two e-scooters started in September with just a token amount of 499 but the final delivery and test rides were getting delayed. The Bengaluru based firm is now planning to offer test rides of its electric scooters, Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro, from November 10. The company will also resume bookings for the Ola electric scooters from November 1.

These two e-scooters have already been sensation among the potential buyers and with the petrol and diesel prices going up each day the prospect of the EVs look great in India.   

 

