How to choose a car insurance policy? 8 things to know before you decide

Understand your requirement

It is important to take a self-assessment of your needs. In India, there are two types of insurance policies - a third party policy and comprehensive insurance plan. Learn about the plans. Third party insurance is compulsory by law. It covers damages which are only related to the third party. It covers the damages incurred by the other party. While the comprehensive policy covers both third-party liability and damage to own a car. Moreover, a comprehensive insurance policy should cover all the losses of a car gets stolen.