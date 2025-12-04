How to elongate your electric scooter’s battery life. Top 5 tips

Electric scooters have become the driving force of the Indian electric vehicle market with an ever-increasing market share. Initially dominated by the startups, the legacy players too have entered the segment and now, almost every two-wheeler manufacturer in the country have their presence in the EV space. While the consumers have become more open and positive towards owning electric scooters, there are still some people who have range anxiety, which is legitimate.

The battery health is the most important ownership metric for any electric vehicle. Unlike an internal combustion engine, which can be patched, a lithium-ion battery pack ages and degrades quietly. Being the most expensive component of any electric vehicle, the battery pack is highly expensive to replace, if neglected and damaged. The degradation of a lithium ion battery pack is obvious, but it can be slowed down, by following a few key tips.

If you own an electric scooter, here are top five key tips you must follow to keep your EV's battery pack healthier for a longer period.

Charge smart Just a like a smartphone, avoid charging the battery pack of the electric scooter to zero. Also, avoid charging it to 100% every time. Auto OEMs and battery manufacturers suggest keeping the charge level between 20-80%, which puts less stress on the battery cells and helps the pack last longer. You can occasionally charge the battery to 100% when required, but regularly charging it to 100% or draining it completely can accelerate wear of the cells.

Mind the temperature Lithium-ion battery packs are temperature sensitive. Constant exposure to extreme heat and cold, both can take a toll on the battery pack, degrading it faster. If you live somewhere where temperatures go to extreme levels during summer, try parking and charging the EV in a shaded area, and avoid direct sunlight as much as possible. Also, avoid charging the battery pack immediately after a ride, as the battery remains extremely hot at that time. Instead, allow the battery pack to cool down a bit before charging it.

Fast charging is boon and bane Fast charging could be the saviour in the moment of need, but at the same time, regular fast charging could degrade the battery pack significantly and faster. Fast chargers heat up the battery pack significantly, which basically fries the cells, and accelerates chemical degradation. This is why, try to charge he battery using normal charger.

Always use OEM charger Always use the charger supplied by the OEM. In case, the original charger is damaged or malfunctioning, replace it with a charger from the OEM only. An aftermarket charger is easy and cheaper to buy, but it could affect the battery health. The original chargers and battery management system of the EV are calibrated together, which will not happen in case of the aftermarket charger.

