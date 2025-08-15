How to own a Batmobile in India? Mahindra launches BE 6 Batman Edition SUV with dark-theme – But with a catch

Mahindra & Mahindra has introduced a limited-edition variant of its BE 6 electric SUV in India, named the BE 6 Batman Edition. The model is priced at ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be available in a restricted run of 300 units nationwide. Bookings open on 23 August, with deliveries scheduled from 20 September 2025, coinciding with International Batman Day.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: Exterior Design and Features The Batman Edition is essentially the same mechanically as the standard BE 6 but features a host of cosmetic upgrades. The SUV sports an exclusive Satin Black exterior finish with custom Batman decals on the front doors and “BE 6 × The Dark Knight” badging at the rear. It rides on redesigned 20-inch alloy wheels, and certain suspension components have been highlighted in gold. The exterior also carries multiple Bat symbols, including on the hub caps, windows, rear bumper, and the Infinity Roof, while the Night Trail carpet lamps project the logo onto the ground.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: Interior Highlights Inside, the cabin is finished in suede and leather, with gold sepia accent stitching and additional Bat emblems throughout. The dashboard features a brushed gold Batman Edition plaque with individual unit numbering. Gold accents extend to the steering wheel, In-Touch Controller, and the Electronic Parking Brake. The interior also incorporates thematic touches such as embossed Bat logos on the “Boost” button, seatbacks, and dashboard graphics, as well as a Batman-themed welcome animation on the infotainment system and customised exterior sounds inspired by the Batmobile.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: Performance and Specifications Mechanically, the BE 6 Batman Edition is based on the Pack Three variant with the larger 79 kWh battery pack, providing a claimed range of up to 682 km per charge. The 79 kWh model produces 285 bhp, while the smaller 59 kWh variant delivers 230 bhp; torque remains at 380 Nm for both. The SUV supports DC fast charging up to 175 kW, enabling the battery to charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in approximately 20 minutes.