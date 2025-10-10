Explainer: Why new cars may no longer come with a spare tyre in India

A noticeable shift is taking place in the Indian automotive landscape, and many newly launched cars are no longer equipped with a spare tyre. Once considered an essential safety feature, this transition is driven by regulatory changes introduced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), advancements in tyre technology, and the evolving expectations of car buyers in a more efficiency-focused era.

In 2020, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued a notification amending the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR). The revision stated that passenger vehicles with fewer than eight seats (classified under M1 category) and light goods vehicles up to 2.5 tonnes (N1 category) would no longer be required to carry a spare tyre, provided they met certain safety conditions.

As per the amendment, a vehicle is exempt from carrying a spare wheel if it includes:

Tubeless tyres

A Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

A tyre repair kit This rule applied to all cars manufactured after October 1, 2020, bringing Indian vehicle standards in line with several international markets, particularly Europe, where cars have long done without spare tyres.

Why the need for spare removal? The removal of spare tyres from new cars is primarily driven by changing technology, improved road infrastructure, and evolving consumer behaviour. Automakers argue that a spare tyre is becoming less of a necessity and more of a convenience item.

Over the past few years, road quality across India, particularly on major highways, has improved, reducing the chances of punctures or blowouts. Additionally, modern tubeless tyres are far more durable and resistant to small punctures than the older tube-type ones, while Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) alert drivers well in advance about pressure loss, preventing unexpected breakdowns. Should the need arise, repair shops are also easily available in most towns and along highways.

This has given way to tyre repair kits, which make it possible to fix minor punctures quickly, even without removing the tyre. The convenience of getting a puncture repaired within minutes has made carrying a spare less essential.

Removing the spare tyre also saves boot space and vehicle weight, which helps improve fuel efficiency. It also makes room for additional components, especially in electric vehicles, where battery packaging is a priority. Combined, these benefits have encouraged automakers to move away from the traditional spare wheel setup.

Automakers embrace the change Initially seen only in premium models, this trend has now reached mainstream vehicles:

Tata Motors introduced it in cars like the Punch EV, Tiago EV, Harrier, and Safari.

Maruti Suzuki followed with certain variants of the Fronx and Grand Vitara, and recently, all variants of the Victoris dropped the spare wheel altogether. As TPMS becomes a standard feature and repair kits grow more reliable, more manufacturers are adopting the no-spare-tyre approach.

Arguments for and against the spare Check out the table below for some advantages and drawbacks of keeping the spare tyre:

Arguments for keeping a spare tyre Drawbacks of a spare tyre Quick replacement: A flat tyre can be swapped easily without specialized tools or assistance. Consumes space: Takes up valuable boot space, especially in compact cars and EVs. Five-tyre rotation: A full-size spare allows for rotation among all tyres, ensuring even wear and longer life. Adds weight: Extra weight slightly reduces performance and fuel efficiency. Emergency backup: Vital during long trips or in remote areas where tyre repair services may be unavailable. Increases cost: The tyre, rim, and toolkit add to manufacturing and purchase costs. Reliability: Offers peace of mind during unexpected tyre failures or blowouts. Temporary solution: Space-saver tyres come with speed and distance limitations (60–80 km/h).

Puncture repair kits: Compact and convenient solution Advantages: Compact and easy to store.

No need to remove the tyre for minor punctures.

Can be reused for multiple punctures (within limits). Limitations: Not suitable for large sidewall damage or blowouts.

It may not be as effective on rough rural roads.

In most cases, the repair is sufficient to reach a workshop safely, the main intent of this regulation. While the spare tyre has been a motoring staple for generations, evolving technology and infrastructure are redefining what’s necessary. As TPMS and puncture repair kits become standard, and as road networks improve, the spare tyre may soon become a relic of the past, especially in electric and compact vehicles, where space and efficiency are paramount.