Huawei to move smart car operations to new joint company with Changan
Huawei will move core technologies and resources in its smart car unit to a new joint company owned up to 40% by automaker Changan Auto.
China's Huawei said on Sunday it will move core technologies and resources in its smart car unit, which has chalked up robust sales for a number of new vehicles, to a new joint company owned up to 40% by automaker Changan Auto.
Next Story
₹5,921.85-1.19%
₹3,568.75-0.61%
₹1,545.950.44%
₹10,494-0.23%
₹679.85-0.91%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message