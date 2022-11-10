Hunter 350 didn’t hurt sales of Classic: Enfield4 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 11:32 PM IST
- Proportion of first-time buyers was up to 18.2% from 13% following launch
- The firm reported 56.4% increase in consolidated revenue from a year ago in Q2
NEW DELHI : Premium motorcycle maker Royal Enfield’s Hunter 350, which was recently launched targeting urban consumers, has successfully brought in additional volumes without cannibalizing the existing Classic 350, the top executive at Royal Enfield said.