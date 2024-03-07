Husqvarna Motorcycles set to unveil Svartpilen 801 Globally on March 19: All we know so far
Global launch of the Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 is scheduled for March 19, expected to boast a powerful 799 cc engine, distinctive design with alloy wheels, and safety features like disc brakes with ABS.
In a much-anticipated move, Husqvarna Motorcycles is gearing up for the global launch of its Svartpilen 801 on March 19. Building up the excitement, the brand recently teased the motorcycle in a video on its official YouTube channel, offering enthusiasts a sneak peek into what's to come.