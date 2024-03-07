Global launch of the Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 is scheduled for March 19, expected to boast a powerful 799 cc engine, distinctive design with alloy wheels, and safety features like disc brakes with ABS.

In a much-anticipated move, Husqvarna Motorcycles is gearing up for the global launch of its Svartpilen 801 on March 19. Building up the excitement, the brand recently teased the motorcycle in a video on its official YouTube channel, offering enthusiasts a sneak peek into what's to come.

The Svartpilen 801 is expected to make a significant impact, sharing its underpinnings with the KTM 790 Duke, a model that is no longer available in the Indian market but continues to thrive globally, reported HT Auto.

At the heart of the Svartpilen 801 is a potent 799 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, capable of delivering an impressive 103 bhp of maximum power. While the powertrain's characteristics may undergo some tweaking, the standard features include a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter, ensuring a smooth and responsive ride.

True to Husqvarna's reputation for distinctive design language, the Svartpilen 801 boasts a head-turning aesthetic that promises to captivate onlookers. Although the final production look remains shrouded in secrecy, early glimpses reveal a sleek fuel tank with sharp tank shrouds, a slender seat, and the trademark circular LED headlamp complemented by a short fly screen.

The rear might feature a distinctive U-shaped LED tail lamp, and the motorcycle is equipped with eye-catching alloy wheels, hinting at the presence of tubeless tires – likely dual-purpose, reminiscent of the Svartpilen 401.

Safety features are not overlooked, as Husqvarna plans to equip the Svartpilen 801 with disc brakes at both ends. An anti-lock braking system (ABS) is expected to be standard, with the option to disengage it on the rear wheel for advanced riders. Suspension duties are anticipated to be handled by upside-down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear, though adjustability remains unconfirmed at this time.

While the global launch is eagerly awaited, there is speculation that the Svartpilen 801 may not make its way to the Indian market. Citing the challenges faced by KTM with the 790 Duke in India, it seems unlikely that Husqvarna will introduce the model to Indian riders. However, enthusiasts worldwide are poised for an exciting revelation on March 19 as Husqvarna Motorcycles unveils the Svartpilen 801 to the world.

