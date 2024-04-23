Hybrid cars must haul the cess load for longer
Summary
- Automakers are growing skeptical about the longevity of the current 5% GST rate on EVs, particularly as the market penetration of electric vehicles will start to approach a meaningful ballpark of 5%-10%.
NEW DELHI : Hybrid cars in India may remain pricey for a while, with a top panel tasked to review taxes on them yet to formally meet even once, in the backdrop of a divided auto industry. Besides, any change in automobile taxes is unlikely without a comprehensive overhaul in the GST framework, two people aware of the development said.