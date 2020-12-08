Hybrids are quietly selling fter than fully electric cars

While hybrids, which blend the power of a gasoline engine with electric motors and batteries, are now more than two decades old — the first Prius debuted in Japan in 1997 — they’re still seeing demand even as EVs loom large. Ford Motor Co. and Toyota Motor Corp. are among those releasing fresh hybrid versions of their flagship marques and investing anew in their hybrid component supply chains. While non plug-in hybrids aren’t subject to the same sort of generous subsidies meted out to electric vehicles in China, Europe and California, their appeal has been rising after a multiyear slump.