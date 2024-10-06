Auto News
How hybrids are reshaping India's green auto market
Equitymaster 4 min read 06 Oct 2024, 05:24 PM IST
Summary
- Hybrids are quietly revolutionising the EV market, offering a practical and sustainable alternative.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s transportation sector is racing toward an electric revolution. Electric vehicles (EVs) are gaining momentum, fuelled by soaring fuel prices, government support, and aggressive green targets.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less