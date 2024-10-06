How hybrids are reshaping India's green auto market

The road ahead

Looking forward, the hybrid vehicle market shows no signs of slowing down. Supportive policies, technological advancements, and growing consumer demand for eco-friendly transportation options are expected to keep driving hybrid adoption. As hybrids carve out their own space in the market, they remind us that the future of mobility is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Instead, various technologies will coexist, each contributing to the transition toward cleaner transportation.