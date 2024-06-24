Auto News
Hybrids have made a comeback in 2024. Will they spoil the EV party in India?
Sumant Banerji 12 min read 24 Jun 2024, 06:49 PM IST
- Indians prefer hybrids over Evs. Taking advantage of this trend, hybrid vehicle makers are seeking tax concessions to make their cars more affordable. EV makers oppose it. We look at the pros and cons of the argument and the future of EVs, if the government decides to cut tax on hybrids.
New Delhi: In January, Utkarsh Nigam, a resident of Bengaluru, was convinced his next car would be electric. The 38-year-old had test-driven all the electric vehicles (EVs) in the market, zeroed in on one, and discussed financing options with the dealer. Then, in March, as he was returning from Kodagu (Coorg) after a long weekend, he met a middle-aged couple stranded 80 kilometres from Bengaluru. Their electric car had run out of juice. Fortunately, the battery had died near an eatery that had a charging point, but they would have to wait an hour while it recharged.
