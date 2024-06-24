Hybrids have made a comeback in 2024. Will they spoil the EV party in India?

Even so, the current hybrids in the market are aggressively priced. The bestseller, Hyryder, costs between ₹19.34-23.44 lakh on-road in Delhi. The price of the bestselling electric car, the Tata Nexon EV, is ₹16.82-22.63 lakh. However, they are not strictly comparable as the Nexon is a sub-4-metre SUV and one segment below the larger Hyryder. Interestingly, despite the high level of taxation, the fossil fuel variants of the Nexon are cheaper than their EV cousin. The price of the petrol variant ranges between ₹8.76-17.04 lakh and accounts for the lion’s share (over 70%) of the brand’s sales, while the diesel version has an on-road price range of ₹11.13-18.35 lakh.