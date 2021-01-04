Hyderabad-based Pure EV develops AI-driven hardware for battery maintenance

Elaborating about this system, Dr. Nishanth Dongari, Founder, PURE EV, and Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, “Lithium batteries are the most critical component of electric vehicles. They contain multiple lithium cells welded together in series and parallel arrangements to meet the desired voltage and ampere-hour (Ah) capacity. In case of any defects coming to batteries in any of the cell series, it leads to significant downtime to the EV owners. Additionally, the usage behavior pattern and Indian environmental conditions put more load on the batteries. It is, indeed, a very difficult task for battery OEM to get the defects rectified through diagnosis and replacement of defective series of cells."