Nitin Gadkari has today launched India's first Hydrogen based advanced Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), Toyota Mirai. The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, unveiled the sedan, Toyota Mirai powered by the Hydrogen fuel cell battery pack. Toyota Mirai SUV can reach upto 600 kilometres in single charge. It uses Hydrogen as the fuel that breaks down into electricity which powers the car and water comes out as residue.

While launching the pilot today, the Minister also said that Toyota Camry is going to use the flex fuel in near future. The pilot will be done by Toyota along with International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT).

The project aims to educate people about the implementation and benefits of Green Hydrogen for mobility purposes. The rising fuel costs have been a challenge for the government and the automotive sector. Now companies have started shifting towards BEV or the battery electric vehicles powered primarily by the Lithium ion cells.

The Green Hydrogen fuel cell will be another alternative to the users and companies. The today’s pilot aims to provide the fuel cell electric vehicles for the commercial purposes. The Minister asked companies to cut down on the electricity cost that makes around 70% and use the solar panel over rooftops for such facilities.

