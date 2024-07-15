Hydrogen highways: Government gears up for nationwide fuel network plan
A committee, composed of officials from the ministry of road transport and highways, the ministry of new and renewable energy, including the Principal Scientific Adviser to the government, and headed by Nitin Gadkari, will develop recommendations and an action plan to create hydrogen corridors.
India is preparing to launch a roadmap aimed at establishing a hydrogen-dispensing infrastructure across the country to promote the gas as a clean mobility fuel.