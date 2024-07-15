Hydrogen highways: Government gears up for nationwide fuel network plan

A committee, composed of officials from the ministry of road transport and highways, the ministry of new and renewable energy, including the Principal Scientific Adviser to the government, and headed by Nitin Gadkari, will develop recommendations and an action plan to create hydrogen corridors.

India is preparing to launch a roadmap aimed at establishing a hydrogen-dispensing infrastructure across the country to promote the gas as a clean mobility fuel.

Currently, with only a couple of operational hydrogen filling stations, the push is on to engage private participants in building additional dispensing facilities locally, two senior government officials aware of the plans told Mint on condition of anonymity.

A specialized steering committee, composed of officials from the ministry of road transport and highways, the ministry of new and renewable energy, and including the Principal Scientific Adviser to the government, is scheduled to convene in August or September. This committee's objective is to develop recommendations and an action plan to create hydrogen corridors, promote domestic storage of hydrogen and dispensing infrastructure, and standardize hydrogen storage pressure in India. Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari will chair the meeting. The ministry is a key stakeholder in India's National Hydrogen Mission and the government's broader initiative to support cleaner, alternative fuels to combat climate change.

Also Read: Adani plans $9 billion capex to kickstart green hydrogen business "If India doesn't have a dispensing ecosystem, how do we build hydrogen highways and how do we encourage commercialization of hydrogen-run vehicles, a technology auto OEMs have already tested and proven?" the first government official cited above remarked. "The dispensing infrastructure at this point in time exists only in a handful places, and we need to make it economically feasible to scale it across the country as soon as possible." The official emphasized the need to establish the feasibility and return on investment for hydrogen dispensing stations, noting that there are no local manufacturers of the components required for building the dispensing stations in India. Instead, assemblers are highly dependent on imported components.

Collaboration, consensus on hydrogen storage pressure to be key The government is studying a roadmap to set up a hydrogen dispensing ecosystem. This includes a report with inter-ministerial recommendations involving seven to eight ministries, each tasked with specific responsibilities. "There are enablers needed from various ministries, once they are identified, then a comprehensive roadmap can be chalked out and various accountability parameters and timelines will be set in motion" the official cited above stated, adding that a scientific study conducted by the World Resources Institute (WRI) will also serve as a resource for the discussions.

A crucial aspect of the plan is determining the appropriate storage pressure for hydrogen, ranging from 350 to 700 bar. High-pressure storage is essential for maximizing efficiency and safety, but comes at a price. "We want to have a hydrogen ecosystem quickly because the auto industry is ready with vehicles and technology," the official added. "Hydrogen is already a proven technology. Now the onus is on the filling infrastructure to be ready as fast as possible."

Also Read: India's first green hydrogen tender meets a chaotic end A group of ministers will deliberate on the necessary enablers for hydrogen as a mobility fuel. The inter-ministerial meeting will also consult potential private entrants, particularly those in the steel and high-pressure systems sectors, to foster a conducive environment for hydrogen infrastructure development.

Queries sent to the ministry of road transport and highways and the ministry of new and renewable energy remained unanswered till press time.

The committee will also brainstorm the right amount of pressure for hydrogen storage. For instance, hydrogen internal combustion engines require pressure of only 200-220 bar, which can be achieved by using the same technology required for dispensing compressed natural gas (CNG). Leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have used this in their testing facilities for homologation.

"Interestingly, we view hydrogen-internal combustion engine vehicles as a low-hanging fruit because pilots OEMs have done have utilized similar technology used for CNG-dispensing infrastructure, because in these cases, hydrogen is stored at less than 200-220 bar pressure". "Achieving a consensus on the standard storage pressure will be key to working out other aspects of the ecosystem", he added.

Hydrogen ICE vehicles typically operate with hydrogen stored at pressures around 200-220 bar, which is lower than the 350-700 bar pressures required for fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). This lower pressure range is more compatible with existing CNG infrastructure, which also operates within a similar pressure range.

Promoting alternative fuels India now seems keen to adopt alternative fuels to achieve its net-zero emissions goals in the mobility sector, extending its focus beyond electric vehicles (EVs). Under the national green hydrogen mission, India aims to produce 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030. Achieving this target necessitates diversified and localized value chains, economies of scale, and a robust network of dispensing stations.

The commercialization of hydrogen as a fuel presents several challenges, including the high upfront costs of setting up high-pressure (700 bar) dispensing stations. The upcoming government roadmap will address critical aspects such as obtaining safety clearances and adopting regulatory safety permissions for these stations, as well as local manufacturing of type 3 and type 4 cylinders, which is crucial to reduce dependency on imports and lower costs.

The government also wants to develop hydrogen corridors for both freight and passenger buses, with one probable corridor being the Delhi-Agra route.

Leading OEMS, such as Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland have been actively researching and developing hydrogen-powered vehicles, including prototypes of hydrogen ICE and fuel cell buses. Both Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors have hydrogen fuel cell buses, with pilots being run by various oil marketing companies. Their widespread adoption, however, is highly infrastructure-dependent and therefore in its nascent stages. The government is focussed on deploying hydrogen-powered long-haul trucks and buses for passenger transport, to reduce emissions in the heavy-duty vehicle segment and promote cleaner public transportation options across the country.

"Private sector involvement will be vital in achieving these goals. Companies in the steel and high-pressure systems industries have the expertise to build the necessary infrastructure. Their participation will accelerate the commercialization of hydrogen as a transport fuel and create new business opportunities," the second government official said.

“The successful implementation of this roadmap will not only contribute to environmental sustainability but also bolster India’s position in the global clean energy market," he added.

