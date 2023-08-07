Hyundai Alcazar and Creta Adventure Edition launched in India, price starts at ₹15.17 lakh

Hyundai India has officially revealed the prices of the Alcazar and Creta Adventure Editions, starting at ₹15.17 lakh and ₹19.04 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Both special edition models are available in two variants.

The Hyundai Alcazar and Creta Adventure Editions boast a striking Ranger Khaki color. Additionally, they come with blacked-out elements like the grille, skid plates, side sills, roof rails, shark-fin antenna, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. A dark chrome finish for the Hyundai logo at the rear, along with Creta and Alcazar lettering, adds to the overall aesthetics. An Adventure emblem adorns the front fender.

Hyundai Alcazar and Creta Adventure Edition: Variant-wise prices

As mentioned above, the new Hyundai Adventure Edition models come with a starting price of ₹15,17 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are the variant-wise price of Hyundai Alcazar and Creta Adventure Edition

Hyundai Creta 1.5 MPI Petrol MT SX - ₹15.17 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Creta 1.5 MPI Petrol IVT SX(O) - ₹17.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Alcazar 1.5 Turbo-Petrol MT Platinum - ₹19.04 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Alcazar 1.5 Turbo-Petrol DCT Signature(O) - ₹20.64 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Alcazar 1.5 Diesel MT Platinum - ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Alcazar 1.5 Diesel MT Signature(O) - ₹21.23 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Alcazar and Creta Adventure Edition: Interior

Inside, the Adventure Edition models feature an all-black interior theme with Sage Green inserts, new seat upholstery, a dashcam with dual cameras, Adventure-spec mats, and metal pedals.

Hyundai Alcazar and Creta Adventure Edition: Powertrain

The Alcazar Adventure Edition is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel mill, mated to a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a seven-speed DCT unit in the Platinum and Signature(O) trims. As for the Creta Adventure Edition, it is equipped with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual unit in the SX guise, and an IVT unit in the SX(O) guise.

The Creta Adventure Edition is offered in six color options: Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Ranger Khaki, Atlas White with Abyss Black, and Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black. On the other hand, the Alcazar Adventure Edition comes in seven colors: Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Ranger Khaki, Atlas White with Abyss Black, Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black, and Titan Grey with Abyss Black.