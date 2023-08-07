Hyundai Alcazar and Creta Adventure Edition launched in India, price starts at ₹15.17 lakh

Hyundai Alcazar and Creta Adventure Edition launched in India, price starts at ₹15.17 lakh1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 03:50 PM IST
Hyundai India reveals prices of Alcazar and Creta Adventure Editions starting at ₹15.17 lakh and ₹19.04 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The special edition models feature a striking Ranger Khaki color and blacked-out elements, and come with various powertrain options.
Hyundai India has officially revealed the prices of the Alcazar and Creta Adventure Editions, starting at ₹15.17 lakh and ₹19.04 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Both special edition models are available in two variants.
