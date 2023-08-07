comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 07 2023 15:58:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.8 -0.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.85 -0.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 609.55 -0.81%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.85 -0.02%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,392.75 1.04%
Business News/ Auto News / Hyundai Alcazar and Creta Adventure Edition launched in India, price starts at 15.17 lakh
Back

Hyundai Alcazar and Creta Adventure Edition launched in India, price starts at ₹15.17 lakh

 1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 03:50 PM IST Livemint

Hyundai India reveals prices of Alcazar and Creta Adventure Editions starting at ₹15.17 lakh and ₹19.04 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The special edition models feature a striking Ranger Khaki color and blacked-out elements, and come with various powertrain options.

Hyundai Alcazar and Creta Adventure Editions boast a striking Ranger Khaki color.Premium
Hyundai Alcazar and Creta Adventure Editions boast a striking Ranger Khaki color.

Hyundai India has officially revealed the prices of the Alcazar and Creta Adventure Editions, starting at 15.17 lakh and 19.04 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Both special edition models are available in two variants.

The Hyundai Alcazar and Creta Adventure Editions boast a striking Ranger Khaki color. Additionally, they come with blacked-out elements like the grille, skid plates, side sills, roof rails, shark-fin antenna, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. A dark chrome finish for the Hyundai logo at the rear, along with Creta and Alcazar lettering, adds to the overall aesthetics. An Adventure emblem adorns the front fender.

Hyundai Alcazar and Creta Adventure Edition: Variant-wise prices       

As mentioned above, the new Hyundai Adventure Edition models come with a starting price of 15,17 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are the variant-wise price of Hyundai Alcazar and Creta Adventure Edition

Hyundai Creta 1.5 MPI Petrol MT SX - 15.17 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Creta 1.5 MPI Petrol IVT SX(O) - 17.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Alcazar 1.5 Turbo-Petrol MT Platinum - 19.04 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Alcazar 1.5 Turbo-Petrol DCT Signature(O) - 20.64 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Alcazar 1.5 Diesel MT Platinum - 20 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Alcazar 1.5 Diesel MT Signature(O) - 21.23 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Alcazar and Creta Adventure Edition: Interior

Inside, the Adventure Edition models feature an all-black interior theme with Sage Green inserts, new seat upholstery, a dashcam with dual cameras, Adventure-spec mats, and metal pedals.

Hyundai Alcazar and Creta Adventure Edition: Powertrain

The Alcazar Adventure Edition is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel mill, mated to a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a seven-speed DCT unit in the Platinum and Signature(O) trims. As for the Creta Adventure Edition, it is equipped with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual unit in the SX guise, and an IVT unit in the SX(O) guise.

The Creta Adventure Edition is offered in six color options: Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Ranger Khaki, Atlas White with Abyss Black, and Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black. On the other hand, the Alcazar Adventure Edition comes in seven colors: Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Ranger Khaki, Atlas White with Abyss Black, Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black, and Titan Grey with Abyss Black.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 03:50 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout