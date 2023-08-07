Hyundai Alcazar and Creta Adventure Edition launched in India, price starts at 15.17 lakh

Hyundai Alcazar and Creta Adventure Edition: Powertrain

The Alcazar Adventure Edition is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel mill, mated to a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a seven-speed DCT unit in the Platinum and Signature(O) trims. As for the Creta Adventure Edition, it is equipped with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual unit in the SX guise, and an IVT unit in the SX(O) guise.