Hyundai Alcazar was launched last month and the company has managed to reach a new threshold. The company has announced that the booking of the Alcazar has crossed 11,000 in under 30 days of launch. The new SUV takes on the likes of MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and is also expected to compete with the upcoming Mahindra XUV700.

Hyundai India has already managed to sell around 5,600 units of the new car. The engine option that is highly in demand is diesel. However, according to Hyundai, even the petrol variant has many takers.

Alcazar is a derivation of the popular SUV Creta. However, it comes with three rows of seats and an extended tailgate to hold the extra seating capacity.

Pricing

The price of the base diesel variant starts at ₹16.53 lakh (ex-showroom). The most expensive variant that will come with all the bells and whistles is a six-seater variant.

Variants

The company is offering the new SUV in 6-seater and 7-seater configurations along with both manual and automatic variants. Alcazar SUV will be available in a total of 14 different variants classified under Prestige, Platinum and Signature.

Features

Hyundai will provide features such as a 10.25-inch Multi display digital cluster, Bose sound system (8 Speakers), Auto healthy air purifier with AQI display, front row seatback table with retractable cup-holder and IT device holder, front row sliding sunvisor, and rear window sunshade.

The car also gets voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, 2nd row one-touch tip and tumble seats (Captain & 60:40 Split Seats), drive mode select (comfort | eco | sport), traction control modes (snow | sand | mud), puddle lamps with Hyundai logo projection, 64 colours ambient lighting, power driver seat with 8-way adjustment and Hyundai Blue Link (Connected-Car technology).

In terms of safety, the SUV features an application of 75.6 % Advanced and High-Strength Steel (AHSS & HSS)

Engine

Hyundai Alcazar comes with the choice of a 2.0-litre petrol MPi engine and 1.5-litre diesel CRDi engine with options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions.

