Hyundai Alcazar facelift revealed ahead of the launch on Sept 9: Design, features, booking amount and more
Hyundai Motor India Limited has unveiled the facelifted Alcazar SUV, opening bookings ahead of its launch on September 9, 2024. The new model offers various seating configurations, upgraded design, and enhanced features, including over 70 connected car features and Level 2 ADAS.
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has officially unveiled the facelifted version of its popular three-row SUV, the Alcazar. The company has released three images showcasing the updated model and has opened bookings ahead of its official launch on September 9, 2024. Enthusiasts and prospective buyers can reserve the new Alcazar for a booking amount of ₹25,000 either through Hyundai's online platform or by visiting authorized dealerships across the country.