Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has officially unveiled the facelifted version of its popular three-row SUV, the Alcazar. The company has released three images showcasing the updated model and has opened bookings ahead of its official launch on September 9, 2024. Enthusiasts and prospective buyers can reserve the new Alcazar for a booking amount of ₹25,000 either through Hyundai's online platform or by visiting authorized dealerships across the country.

The updated model will continue to offer both six-seat and seven-seat configurations, catering to a range of family and lifestyle needs.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Variants and Colors

According to HT Auto, the 2024 Alcazar will be available in four distinct variants: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. Hyundai has also expanded the SUV's color palette, offering nine exterior colors, including a new shade named Robust Emerald Matte. This broader selection allows customers to personalize their vehicles to a greater extent.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Design and Styling Updates

In its latest iteration, the Alcazar draws significant design cues from the new-generation Creta. The front of the SUV now features a more assertive appearance with a new H-shaped LED daytime running light setup and Quad Beam LED headlamps. The grille has been redesigned to present a bolder look, while chunkier skid plates enhance its rugged appeal. The side profile of the Alcazar has been beefed up with new character lines, and it rides on a fresh set of 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. At the rear, the SUV sports connected LED taillights, a redesigned tailgate, an integrated stop lamp in the spoiler, and updated bumper and skid plate.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Features and Technology

As per HT Auto, Hyundai has significantly upgraded the Alcazar's feature set, packing it with over 70 connected car features. The SUV is expected to inherit the same infotainment system and digital driver display introduced in the new Creta. Additionally, it will offer wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated seats, and more. Safety has also been a focal point, with the Alcazar now boasting 40 standard safety features and over 70 safety features in total. Notably, the facelifted model is anticipated to include Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), similar to those seen in the new Creta.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Engine Options and Pricing

The Alcazar will continue to be offered with two engine choices. The 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine produces 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque and is available with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The 1.5-liter U2 CRDi diesel engine, generating 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, can be paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

Currently, the Alcazar is priced between ₹16.77 lakh and ₹21.28 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelifted version is expected to carry a premium of approximately ₹50,000, reflecting its enhanced features and design.

