Business News/ Auto News / Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV spotted: Here's everything we expect
Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV spotted: Here's everything we expect

Livemint

Hyundai Motor India is now reportedly preparing the redesigned Alcazar, expected by year-end. Featuring distinctive styling cues, upgraded interiors with captain seats, and mirroring the Creta's engine options, it could elevate Hyundai's SUV lineup with enhanced features and performance.

Under the hood, the 2024 Alcazar is anticipated to mirror the Creta's engine lineup, featuring three powertrain options. (Ig; Autonation_India)
Under the hood, the 2024 Alcazar is anticipated to mirror the Creta's engine lineup, featuring three powertrain options. (Ig; Autonation_India)

Hyundai Motor India Limited has initiated 2024 with a resounding launch, unveiling the latest iteration of its highly anticipated Creta model to an enthusiastic reception. The Korean automaker has now set its sights on a revamped edition of the Alcazar, positioned as a spacious 7-seater variant akin to the Creta.

While specifics regarding the launch timeline of the Alcazar facelift remain undisclosed, a report from HT Auto speculates its debut could precede year-end. The forthcoming 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is poised to feature a completely redesigned front fascia, boasting a distinctive grille, vertically stacked headlights adorned with LED Daytime Running Lamps, and an integrated light bar. These enhancements aim to distinguish the Alcazar from its Creta counterpart while maintaining a cohesive design language.

Reportedly, the sleek 18-inch alloy wheels are expected to grace the vehicle's profile, complementing its dynamic aesthetic. At the rear, new LED tail lamps and a refined light bar underscore the model's modernity and sophistication. Notably, Hyundai has confirmed that an N-Line variant of the Alcazar will not be offered, focusing instead on optimizing the model's core features and performance.

Inside the cabin, similarities with the Creta are expected, with the possibility of upgraded materials and a configuration that includes captain seats for enhanced comfort, complete with a central console. The Alcazar's variant lineup will showcase unique offerings compared to the Creta, promising a higher standard of features across the board.

Under the hood, the 2024 Alcazar is anticipated to mirror the Creta's engine lineup, featuring three powertrain options. These include a robust 158 bhp turbocharged petrol engine generating 253 Nm of torque, a 113 bhp naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with 144 Nm of torque, and a diesel variant producing 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Transmission choices will encompass a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, and a 6-speed torque converter automatic, catering to diverse driving preferences.

As Hyundai continues to refine its lineup with the impending Alcazar facelift, industry observers and automotive enthusiasts alike await further details eagerly, anticipating another milestone in the brand's legacy of innovation and customer-centric design.

 

 

Published: 19 Jun 2024, 07:54 PM IST
