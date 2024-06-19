Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV spotted: Here's everything we expect
Hyundai Motor India is now reportedly preparing the redesigned Alcazar, expected by year-end. Featuring distinctive styling cues, upgraded interiors with captain seats, and mirroring the Creta's engine options, it could elevate Hyundai's SUV lineup with enhanced features and performance.
Hyundai Motor India Limited has initiated 2024 with a resounding launch, unveiling the latest iteration of its highly anticipated Creta model to an enthusiastic reception. The Korean automaker has now set its sights on a revamped edition of the Alcazar, positioned as a spacious 7-seater variant akin to the Creta.