Hyundai Alcazar Prestige variants introduced at 15.89 lakh

Hyundai has launched a new base variant of the Alcazar called Prestige Executive at a price of Rs. 15.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The Petrol MT 7 seater is the new base variant followed by the Diesel MT 6 / 7 Seater which will be available at Rs. 16,30 lakh. The third variant is the Diesel AT 7 Seater which will be available at Rs. 17,77 lakh.

