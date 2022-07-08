Hyundai Alcazar Prestige variants introduced at 15.89 lakh

The Petrol MT 7 seater is the new base variant followed by the Diesel MT 6 / 7 Seater which will be available at Rs. 16,30 lakh. The third variant is the Diesel AT 7 Seater which will be available at ₹Rs. 17,77 lakh
Hyundai has launched a new base variant of the Alcazar called Prestige Executive at a price of Rs. 15.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The Petrol MT 7 seater is the new base variant followed by the Diesel MT 6 / 7 Seater which will be available at Rs. 16,30 lakh. The third variant is the Diesel AT 7 Seater which will be available at Rs. 17,77 lakh.
The new variant will come with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment head-unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. However the new Alcazar will also miss some features like auto-dimming IRVM, burglar alarm and chrome door handles.
The new variant of the Hyundai Alcazar is around ₹40,000 cheaper than the previous entry level of the Alcazar SUV.
The new Alcazar which is being offered in three trims called Prestige Platinum and Signature, the Alcazar SUV is now offered in 20 variants.
The new Prestige XE variant now sits under the Platinum 7-seater petrol manual variant priced at 18.39 lakh le showroom).
The Alcazar SUV will be offered to the consumers with the choice of two engines. These include the 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine on offer on Alcazar which can generate peak output of 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The engines come mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.
Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday reported a 14.5 per cent increase in its total sales at 62,351 units in June.
The company had sold a total of 54,474 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.