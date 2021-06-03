Hyundai Alcazar seven-seater SUV to launch in June: What to expect

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hyundai had first revealed renders of the Alcazar in early April. The company had planned to launch the SUV in May but had to postpone the date due to the raging second wave of Covid-19. The company has finally decided to unveil the Alcazar in the month of June.

The SUV will come with 6 and 7 seater configurations. In order to accommodate the third row of seats, Hyundai has extended the tailgate further, in comparison to the Creta.

The design cues are borrowed from Creta SUV. The front fascia of the new car looks similar to Creta but Hyundai has used some new elements in the trademark cascading grille to differentiate the two. The SUV also gets similar headlamp placement and C-shaped DRLs.

The easiest way to distinguish the two cars will be the side profile. The new Alcazar is much longer, giving it an almost MPV-like stance. The diamond-cut alloy wheels also add to the differentiating factor.

Engine

The Hyundai Alcazar will be powered by a 3rd Gen Nu 2.0 l Petrol BS6 engine that produces 159 PS power and a U2 1.5-litre diesel BS6 engine which produces 115 PS of power, both engines are offered with 6AT and 6MT transmission options. The car will also get Eco, City and Sport modes.

Safety

For safety, Hyundai has claimed that the new Alcazar features an extensive application of 75.6% Advanced and High-Strength Steel (AHSS & HSS). The underbody has been designed to absorb and disperse impact energy.

The new ring structure design in Engine Room, B-Pillar and D-Pillar have also been designed to increase rigidity for enhanced handling.