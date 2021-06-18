Hyundai will finally unveil its new seven-seater SUV Alcazar in India. Details about the new car have been officially unveiled by the company. However, pricing is still kept under wraps and Hyundai will be unveiling the price today. Hyundai Alcazar will be competing with the likes of the new Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus. The SUV is broadly based on the popular compact SUV, Hyundai Creta. Hyundai has been promoting the new Alcazar as a luxury vehicle.

Hyundai has opened bookings for the SUV last week at a token amount of ₹25,000. The company will be offering the car with two engine options, eight colours and six variants.

Pricing

The new SUV will be more expensive compared to the Hyundai Creta, which starts at a price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes all the way to ₹17.70 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant. The Hyundai Alcazar is expected to be priced in the range of ₹15 lakh to ₹20 lakh. Interested buyers will not have to wait for long to get their hands on the prices of the new SUV.

The new SUV will be available in Signature, Signature (O), Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, and Platinum (O) variants. Only the Platinum and Prestige variants are expected to get the 7-seater configuration.

Design

The overall silhouette of the Alcazar SUV is slightly different compared to the Creta. The car's length has been extended to accommodate the third row of seats. Hyundai Alcazar will be available in 7-seater and 6-seater configurations.

The front of the car is also inspired by the Creta's design. The SUV gets the trademark C-shaped DRLs, surrounding the headlamp cluster.

Interiors

To live up to the premium tag of the car, Hyundai will provide features such as a 10.25-inch Multi display digital cluster, Bose sound system (8 Speakers), Auto healthy air purifier with AQI display, front row seatback table with retractable cup-holder and IT device holder, front row sliding sunvisor, and rear window sunshade.

The car also gets voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, 2nd row one-touch tip and tumble seats (Captain & 60:40 Split Seats), drive mode select (comfort | eco | sport), traction control modes (snow | sand | mud), puddle lamps with Hyundai logo projection, 64 colours ambient lighting, power driver seat with 8-way adjustment and Hyundai Blue Link (Connected-Car technology).

In terms of safety, the SUV features an application of 75.6 % Advanced and High-Strength Steel (AHSS & HSS)

Engine

Hyundai Alcazar comes with four powertrains that include a 2.0-litre petrol MPi engine and 1.5-litre diesel CRDi engine with options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions. The company claims that the 2.0-litre petrol MPi engine with 6-speed manual transmission, can achieve an acceleration of 0 –100 km/h in 9.5 seconds.

