Home >Auto News >Hyundai Alcazar SUV launched in India: Price, variants, features

Hyundai Alcazar SUV launched in India: Price, variants, features

Premium
The new Hyundai Alcazar
1 min read . 01:49 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • Hyundai has launched the Alcazar with introductory prices

Hyundai Alcazar has been launched at a starting price of 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The top variant of the Alcazar SUV is priced at 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai has claimed these prices are introductory.

The new Hyundai Alcazar will be rivalling the new Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus. The new Alcazar has been priced at a premium compared to the Hyundai Creta due increased size as well as some segment-first features.

Here are the detailed prices and variants:

Pricing of the new Alcazar
The price of the base diesel variant starts at 16.53 lakh (ex-showroom). The most expensive variant that will come with all the bells and whistles is a six-seater variant.

Variants

The company is offering the new SUV in 6-seater and 7-seater configurations along with both manual and automatic variants. Alcazar SUV will be available in a total of 14 different variants classified under Prestige, Platinum and Signature.

Interiors

To live up to the premium tag of the car, Hyundai will provide features such as a 10.25-inch Multi display digital cluster, Bose sound system (8 Speakers), Auto healthy air purifier with AQI display, front row seatback table with retractable cup-holder and IT device holder, front row sliding sunvisor, and rear window sunshade.

The car also gets voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, 2nd row one-touch tip and tumble seats (Captain & 60:40 Split Seats), drive mode select (comfort | eco | sport), traction control modes (snow | sand | mud), puddle lamps with Hyundai logo projection, 64 colours ambient lighting, power driver seat with 8-way adjustment and Hyundai Blue Link (Connected-Car technology).

In terms of safety, the SUV features an application of 75.6 % Advanced and High-Strength Steel (AHSS & HSS)

Engine

Hyundai Alcazar comes with four powertrains that include a 2.0-litre petrol MPi engine and 1.5-litre diesel CRDi engine with options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions. The company claims that the 2.0-litre petrol MPi engine with 6-speed manual transmission, can achieve an acceleration of 0 –100 km/h in 9.5 seconds.

