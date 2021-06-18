Hyundai Alcazar SUV launched in India: Price, variants, features

Hyundai Alcazar SUV launched in India: Price, variants, features1 min read . 01:49 PM IST
- Hyundai has launched the Alcazar with introductory prices
Hyundai Alcazar has been launched at a starting price of ₹16.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The top variant of the Alcazar SUV is priced at ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai has claimed these prices are introductory.
The new Hyundai Alcazar will be rivalling the new Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus. The new Alcazar has been priced at a premium compared to the Hyundai Creta due increased size as well as some segment-first features.
Here are the detailed prices and variants:
The price of the base diesel variant starts at ₹16.53 lakh (ex-showroom). The most expensive variant that will come with all the bells and whistles is a six-seater variant.
Variants
The company is offering the new SUV in 6-seater and 7-seater configurations along with both manual and automatic variants. Alcazar SUV will be available in a total of 14 different variants classified under Prestige, Platinum and Signature.
Interiors
To live up to the premium tag of the car, Hyundai will provide features such as a 10.25-inch Multi display digital cluster, Bose sound system (8 Speakers), Auto healthy air purifier with AQI display, front row seatback table with retractable cup-holder and IT device holder, front row sliding sunvisor, and rear window sunshade.
The car also gets voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, 2nd row one-touch tip and tumble seats (Captain & 60:40 Split Seats), drive mode select (comfort | eco | sport), traction control modes (snow | sand | mud), puddle lamps with Hyundai logo projection, 64 colours ambient lighting, power driver seat with 8-way adjustment and Hyundai Blue Link (Connected-Car technology).
In terms of safety, the SUV features an application of 75.6 % Advanced and High-Strength Steel (AHSS & HSS)
Engine
Hyundai Alcazar comes with four powertrains that include a 2.0-litre petrol MPi engine and 1.5-litre diesel CRDi engine with options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions. The company claims that the 2.0-litre petrol MPi engine with 6-speed manual transmission, can achieve an acceleration of 0 –100 km/h in 9.5 seconds.
