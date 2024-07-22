Hyundai Alcazar SUV spotted testing again in India: What all to expect
Hyundai is gearing up to reveal an updated Alcazar SUV with design elements borrowed from the Creta. Expect notable exterior changes like connected LED lights, revamped grille, and advanced driver-assistance systems.
Korean auto giant Hyundai is preparing to unveil an updated version of its popular three-row SUV, the Alcazar, in the near future. This refreshed model is set to make waves with a design overhaul inspired by the newly launched Hyundai Creta.