Korean auto giant Hyundai is preparing to unveil an updated version of its popular three-row SUV, the Alcazar, in the near future. This refreshed model is set to make waves with a design overhaul inspired by the newly launched Hyundai Creta.

The facelifted Alcazar will feature prominent updates to its front and rear styling. As per HT Auto, recent spy photos reveal that the SUV will adopt a connected LED daytime running light strip similar to the Creta, accompanied by split headlamp units. The grille will showcase a new design with horizontal slats, and the bumper will be reworked to house the radar sensor for the upcoming advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Reportedly, the side profile of the Alcazar will likely maintain its classic look but will be enhanced with new alloy wheel designs to boost its visual appeal. At the rear, a connected LED light bar and updated badging will complete the SUV's refreshed appearance.

Inside, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is set for a significant upgrade. To stay competitive, Hyundai is expected to introduce a dual-screen setup for both the infotainment and instrument cluster, following the trend set by the new Creta. This modern upgrade is likely to enhance the cabin's overall ambiance.

In terms of technology, the Alcazar facelift will likely come equipped with a Level 2 ADAS suite, featuring advanced safety and convenience features such as adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning. Comfort will also see improvements with the inclusion of a dual-zone climate control system. The SUV will continue to offer a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and wireless charging.

Under the hood, the facelifted Alcazar is expected to retain its existing engine options, including three 1.5-liter engines: naturally aspirated petrol, turbocharged petrol, and diesel. Transmission choices will likely remain the same, offering a six-speed manual, seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, and six-speed torque converter automatic.

