Hyundai Alcazar launched in India: Check price, features, design & other upgrade details

Hyundai Alcazar launch today: Hyundai Motor India today launched the upgraded version of its SUV Alcazar for a starting price of 14.99 lakh ex-showroom.

Updated9 Sep 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Hyundai Alcazar launch today: Check car price, specs & other details
(Hyundai Motor India)

Hyundai Alcazar launch today: Hyundai Motor India has today (September 9) launched the upgraded version of its SUV, the Hyundai Alcazar for an introductory starting price of 14.99 lakh ex-showroom, as per a report by HT Auto.

First launched in June 2021, this latest version comes with some upgrades compared to its predecessor.

What Are The Upgrades?

  • Design-wise, the Hyundai Alcazar now has a more pronounced grille, H-shaped LED DRLs, thicker skid plates, and Quad Beam LED headlights, as per the report. 
  • It sports 18-inch Diamond-cut alloy wheels and connected LED taillights. 
  • It has also grown in dimensions from the older version, now measuring 4,560 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, and 1,700 mm in height. The wheelbase remains similar at 2,760 mm, it added. 
  • The vehicle has four variants — Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature.
  • For seating, buyers can choose between six and seven-seater options, as per the report.

This is a developing story, more updates are awaited…

First Published:9 Sep 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Business NewsAuto NewsHyundai Alcazar launched in India: Check price, features, design & other upgrade details

