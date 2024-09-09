Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Auto News / Hyundai Alcazar launched in India: Check price, features, design & other upgrade details

Hyundai Alcazar launched in India: Check price, features, design & other upgrade details

Livemint

Hyundai Alcazar launch today: Hyundai Motor India today launched the upgraded version of its SUV Alcazar for a starting price of 14.99 lakh ex-showroom.

Hyundai Alcazar launch today: Check car price, specs & other details

Hyundai Alcazar launch today: Hyundai Motor India has today (September 9) launched the upgraded version of its SUV, the Hyundai Alcazar for an introductory starting price of 14.99 lakh ex-showroom, as per a report by HT Auto.

First launched in June 2021, this latest version comes with some upgrades compared to its predecessor.

What Are The Upgrades?

  • Design-wise, the Hyundai Alcazar now has a more pronounced grille, H-shaped LED DRLs, thicker skid plates, and Quad Beam LED headlights, as per the report.
  • It sports 18-inch Diamond-cut alloy wheels and connected LED taillights.
  • It has also grown in dimensions from the older version, now measuring 4,560 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, and 1,700 mm in height. The wheelbase remains similar at 2,760 mm, it added.
  • The vehicle has four variants — Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature.
  • For seating, buyers can choose between six and seven-seater options, as per the report.

This is a developing story, more updates are awaited…

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.