Hyundai Motor India has finally taken the wraps off the Hyundai Alcazar, its upcoming 6 and 7 seater SUV. Earlier, the company had released sketches and even showcased the car in a short video under camouflage. Now, the company has unveiled the actual production-version of the car in a render.

The design cues are borrowed from Creta SUV. The front fascia of the new car looks similar to Creta but Hyundai has used some new elements in the trademark cascading grille to differentiate the two. The SUV also gets similar headlamp placement and C-shaped DRLs.

The easiest way to distinguish the two cars will be the side profile. The new Alcazar is much longer, giving it an almost MPV-like stance. The diamond-cut alloy wheels also add to the differentiating factor.

The Hyundai Alcazar will be powered by 3rd Gen Nu 2.0 l Petrol BS6 engine that produces 159 PS power and U2 1.5-litre diesel BS6 engine which produces 115 PS of power, both engines are offered with 6AT and 6MT transmission options. The car will also get Eco, City and Sport modes.

Hyundai claims that the 3rd Gen Nu 2.0 l Petrol BS6 engine (6MT) offers acceleration of 0–100 km/h in under 10 seconds.

For safety, Hyundai has claimed that the new Alcazar features an extensive application of 75.6% Advanced and High-Strength Steel (AHSS & HSS). The underbody has been designed to absorb and disperse impact energy.

The new ring structure design in Engine Room, B-Pillar and D-Pillar have also been designed to increase rigidity for enhanced handling.

