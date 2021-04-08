Hyundai Alcazar unveiled: All you need to know about the new SUV

The Hyundai Alcazar will be powered by 3rd Gen Nu 2.0 l Petrol BS6 engine that produces 159 PS power and U2 1.5-litre diesel BS6 engine which produces 115 PS of power

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hyundai Motor India has finally taken the wraps off the Hyundai Alcazar, its upcoming 6 and 7 seater SUV. Earlier, the company had released sketches and even showcased the car in a short video under camouflage. Now, the company has unveiled the actual production-version of the car in a render.

Hyundai Motor India has finally taken the wraps off the Hyundai Alcazar, its upcoming 6 and 7 seater SUV. Earlier, the company had released sketches and even showcased the car in a short video under camouflage. Now, the company has unveiled the actual production-version of the car in a render.

The easiest way to distinguish the two cars will be the side profile. The new Alcazar is much longer, giving it an almost MPV-like stance. The diamond-cut alloy wheels also add to the differentiating factor.

The Hyundai Alcazar will be powered by 3rd Gen Nu 2.0 l Petrol BS6 engine that produces 159 PS power and U2 1.5-litre diesel BS6 engine which produces 115 PS of power, both engines are offered with 6AT and 6MT transmission options. The car will also get Eco, City and Sport modes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hyundai claims that the 3rd Gen Nu 2.0 l Petrol BS6 engine (6MT) offers acceleration of 0–100 km/h in under 10 seconds.

For safety, Hyundai has claimed that the new Alcazar features an extensive application of 75.6% Advanced and High-Strength Steel (AHSS & HSS). The underbody has been designed to absorb and disperse impact energy.

The new ring structure design in Engine Room, B-Pillar and D-Pillar have also been designed to increase rigidity for enhanced handling. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}