Hyundai and its vendors are set to transform General Motor's Talegaon plant with joint ₹10,000 crore investment plans
Hyundai Motor India and its vendors are poised to invest ₹5,000 crore each, totally ₹10,000 crore, in GM's Talegaon plant in Maharashtra and plans to commence production in 2025 after necessary approvals.
Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) and its vendors are prepared to invest ₹5,000 crore each, in General Motors India's (GMI) Talegaon plant in Maharashtra, sources told the Business Standard.
