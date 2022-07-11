Hyundai and Kia are challenging Tesla. Chinese brands could be next3 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2022, 07:17 PM IST
The South Korean auto makers’ success, particularly with EVs, offers a road map for the likes of BYD
The last time global investors paid much attention to Hyundai Motor was when it was in talks to make an electric vehicle for Apple. That deal fizzled, but the competitive threat posed by the South Korean conglomerate has only grown. It could offer a template for Chinese manufacturers with similarly global ambitions.