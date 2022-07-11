Hyundai and Kia are challenging Tesla. Chinese brands could be next
The South Korean auto makers’ success, particularly with EVs, offers a road map for the likes of BYD
The last time global investors paid much attention to Hyundai Motor was when it was in talks to make an electric vehicle for Apple. That deal fizzled, but the competitive threat posed by the South Korean conglomerate has only grown. It could offer a template for Chinese manufacturers with similarly global ambitions.
Hyundai, combined with its sister company Kia, likely finished the first half as one of the world’s top five makers of EVs, excluding hybrids. Hyundai sold about 100,000 EVs. Kia, which is about one-third owned by Hyundai, hasn’t disclosed a number, but its EV sales have roughly matched its peer’s in recent months, so together the duo may have sold around 200,000.
That is still well behind market leader Tesla, which despite lockdown-related production problems at its Shanghai factory delivered some 565,000 vehicles. It is also behind Volkswagen, which probably sold around 250,000 EVs in the first half—the final tally is due Friday. Hyundai-Kia has been the top challenger to Tesla in the U.S. this year, while Volkswagen is leading the EV market in Europe.
Apart from Tesla and Volkswagen, the only companies making more EVs than the South Korean duo are Chinese. BYD, which like Tesla had an early start with the technology in the 2000s, delivered 324,000 EVs in the first half—there was much talk of it overtaking the U.S. company, but that is only true including hybrids). General Motors can also appear high up in EV rankings because of the microcar business it has with Chinese partners SAIC and Wuling Automobile, but this arguably belongs in a different category.
Much of Hyundai-Kia’s success is down to having excellent products at competitive prices available now—the result of investments made years ago. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 are both well-reviewed family cars with starting U.S. sticker prices around $41,000. Given the scarcity of EVs, these may be attracting buyers who wouldn’t normally consider the brands, once associated more with value than cutting-edge technology.
“Brand seems to matter less with EV shopping. Being an early mover is a big advantage," says Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at Edmunds.
Manufacturers with brands that have become tarnished or tired in some markets are counting on the same effect. Volkswagen hopes that EVs will provide a relaunch platform in the U.S. following the diesel scandal. Ford is using the Mustang Mach E and F-150 Lightning to win back customers on the American coasts: More than 70% of its EV buyers are switching brands, it said in its June sales report.
An open question in the automotive industry is whether Chinese brands too can play this EV card to break into Western markets, helped by their country’s well-developed battery supply chain. Geely is making inroads through its big stakes in historic Swedish brand Volvo and startup Polestar. BYD, which has been cautious with exports so far, is the big one to watch. Now, while good-quality EVs are in short supply in the U.S. and Europe, would be a good time to get more aggressive.
Any mass-market export push won’t be easy, given the infrastructure required to sell and service vehicles. Hyundai and Kia have been building up their market positions for years. Geopolitics is also a greater barrier for Chinese manufacturers. The success of South Korea’s brands shows the way for China’s EV industry—but also the potential roadblocks.