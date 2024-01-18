Hyundai and Kia Emerge as Tesla’s Biggest U.S. Rivals
Sean McLain , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 18 Jan 2024, 02:54 PM IST
SummaryA pair of allied Korean carmakers are pushing to launch electric vehicles ahead of competitors.
As the electric-vehicle race heats up, a pair of Korean automakers are pulling ahead of larger rivals in the U.S. to emerge as Tesla’s biggest competition.
