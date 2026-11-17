Kia and Hyundai are preparing to expand their electrified vehicle portfolios in India, with five new hybrid and electric models expected to arrive by November 2027. The new launches will feature high-end MPVs, mid-size SUVs, and an electric SUV at an affordable price. They are designed for consumers seeking alternatives to traditional fuel-powered cars, with improved fuel efficiency, increased range, and new technology.

The upcoming line-up includes the Kia Carnival Hybrid, Seltos Hybrid, Hyundai's Ioniq P, next-generation Creta Hybrid and updated Creta Electric. Some of the models have been demonstrated or announced, but others are still being worked on. Here are the facts regarding their projected release dates, engines and equipment.

1. Kia Carnival Hybrid: 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine Kia India has announced the start of pre-bookings for its new Carnival Limousine Hybrid model, which is powered by both petrol and electric engines. The hybrid will be available in the current Limousine+ variant, Autocar India reported.

It is equipped with a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine with 180 bhp and 265 Nm of torque and an electric motor with 73.4 bhp and 304 Nm of torque. The total power is 242 bhp and 367 Nm. Power delivery is through a six-speed automatic transmission.

2. Kia Seltos Hybrid: 178 bhp strong-hybrid powertrain The second-generation Seltos Hybrid was introduced at the Paris Motor Show on 12 October 2026. According to Kia's official announcement, the hybrid SUV will expand its electrified portfolio, with an India launch expected in 2027.

The international model combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor to produce 178 bhp. It gets a six-speed DCT and an all-wheel-drive system. However, the India-spec version is expected to feature front-wheel drive. This includes a triple-screen dashboard, head-up display, powered tailgate and wireless charging.

3. Hyundai Ioniq P: Affordable electric SUV Hyundai is also working on a new sub-four-metre electric SUV, called HE1i. According to Autocar India, the model could be called the Ioniq P, although Hyundai has not officially confirmed the name. The report was released on 29 October 2026, after the company released its Q3 earnings results conference call.

The electric SUV is set to enter the Indian market early in 2027. It might come with two battery packs, up-to-date infotainment and Level 2 ADAS. It is expected to drive between 300 km and 450 km, but the actual battery specs have yet to be confirmed.

4. Hyundai Creta Hybrid: New 1.5-litre strong-hybrid engine In the 2027 model year, Hyundai is creating a potent hybrid model of its upcoming 2027 Creta. The third-generation SUV, which is codenamed SX3, has already been seen on Indian roads.

The new Creta will be built on the K3 platform shared with the next-gen Kia Seltos. It is likely to continue with its hybrid powertrain based on the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit. The SUV might also have a revamped interior console, a bigger Pleos Connect touchscreen display and upgraded safety equipment. Hyundai hasn't specified its final figures for power, battery range or fuel economy.

5. Hyundai Creta Electric: Updated design and longer range Aside from the Creta Electric, which has been spotted testing in India, Hyundai is also working on an update for the Creta. The new model may get a revamped dashboard, a new two-spoke steering wheel and Hyundai's Pleos infotainment suite, according to CarWale.

The electric SUV is likely to continue to come in the same battery sizes of 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh, but better efficiency and range may be achieved. The current range is 510 km as per the MIDC cycle. A larger battery and a real-world range exceeding 500 km have also been speculated, but Hyundai has not confirmed these details. The new version of Creta Electric is predicted to be available in 2027.