Hyundai and Kia to launch first India-made EVs by 2025, aiming for greater footprint in local market
Hyundai Motor Group announced plans to launch its first India-manufactured electric vehicles by 2025, with production starting in late 2024. Both Hyundai and Kia will unveil five electric models by 2030, expanding capacity and utilizing batteries from Exide Energy Solutions.
Hyundai Motor Group, encompassing Hyundai and Kia, announced plans to launch their first India-manufactured electric vehicles (EVs) by 2025, marking a significant step in their efforts to strengthen their foothold in India's growing EV market, currently led by Tata Motors.