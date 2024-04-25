Hyundai Motor Group, encompassing Hyundai and Kia, announced plans to launch their first India-manufactured electric vehicles (EVs) by 2025, marking a significant step in their efforts to strengthen their foothold in India's growing EV market, currently led by Tata Motors.

Production of Hyundai's first locally built electric vehicles is scheduled to commence by the end of 2024, with the official launch slated for 2025. Kia will also debut its India-made electric vehicle in the same timeframe, the group confirmed in a recent statement. By 2030, Hyundai and Kia intend to unveil five new electric models in the Indian market.

In a previous announcement this month, Hyundai revealed that both Hyundai and Kia would rely on batteries manufactured by Exide Energy Solutions to power their electric vehicles.

India stands as Hyundai's largest market outside of North America and Europe. The company is gearing up for a $3 billion initial public offering (IPO), which would be the country's largest IPO. Hyundai currently ranks as India's second-largest carmaker, best known for its top-selling 'Creta' sport utility vehicle. However, its existing electric models, the Kona and IONIQ 5, are imported, as is Kia's EV6. The new move toward local production represents a strategic shift for the carmakers.

Hyundai also reiterated its goal of achieving an annual production capacity of 1 million units by 2025. To meet this target, it plans to expand Kia's capacity from approximately 300,000 to 432,000, bringing the combined capacity of Hyundai and Kia in India to 1.5 million units.

In an effort to reach these production goals, Hyundai recently completed the acquisition of a former Chevrolet plant in Maharashtra, aiming to increase production capacity.

These announcements were made during the visit of Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung to India, his second trip to the country in less than a year.

(With inputs from Reuters)

