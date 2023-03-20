Hyundai announces a special service offer for its customers. Exact details here2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 04:12 PM IST
- The free AC checkup and special service will be available at authorised Hyundai service stations across the country
Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) is offering free AC checkup along with special service benefits for its existing customers. Announced on microblogging site Twitter, the pre-summer camp will be available from March 17 to March 30.
