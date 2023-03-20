Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) is offering free AC checkup along with special service benefits for its existing customers. Announced on microblogging site Twitter, the pre-summer camp will be available from March 17 to March 30.

“Make this summer the coolest with Pre Summer Camp. Get free A/C checkup and special service offers on your Hyundai from 17th to 30th March 2023," the company’s Twitter post reads.

The free AC checkup and special service will be available at authorised Hyundai service stations across the country. Here are the exact details of the offer:

- Free A/C checkup.

- Special discount on A/C parts.

- 15% labor discount on A/C servicing.

- 10% discount on A/C refrigerant filling.

- 10% discount on A/C disinfectant

- 20% discount on RSA retail.

- 10% discount on interior & exterior beautification.

- 10% discount on mechanical labor (on availing PMS).

Those interested can visit their nearest authorised Hyundai service stations and book the appointments.

Meanwhile, the company is all set to launch the Hyundai Verna 2023 model in India tomorrow. The Korean automaker has already begun accepting bookings for the compact sedan, which will compete against popular models such as the Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in the segment. The latest iteration of the Hyundai Verna promises to be larger, more powerful, and equipped with several segment-first features in comparison to its predecessor. Notably, it will also become the second sedan in its class to feature ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) technology.

The new Verna will be the widest sedan in its class. Additionally, it will feature a wheelbase of 2,670 mm - the longest in its segment - which promises to provide ample legroom for passengers in both the front and back rows. The latest generation of the Verna measures 4,535 mm in length and 1,475 mm in height. Hyundai is expected to offer the Verna with 15-inch alloy wheels.