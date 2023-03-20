Hyundai announces a special service offer for its customers. Exact details here

Meanwhile, the company is all set to launch the Hyundai Verna 2023 model in India tomorrow. The Korean automaker has already begun accepting bookings for the compact sedan, which will compete against popular models such as the Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in the segment. The latest iteration of the Hyundai Verna promises to be larger, more powerful, and equipped with several segment-first features in comparison to its predecessor. Notably, it will also become the second sedan in its class to feature ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) technology.