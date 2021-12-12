Hyundai Motor India has launched 'Hyundai Smart Care Clinic', a 10-day nationwide customer connect program offering periodic maintenance, sanitization, road-side assistance (RSA) along with special year-end offers and benefits. The objective of the Hyundai Smart Care Clinic campaign is to sensitize the customer, reminding them to service their car for efficient performance and a cleaner drive.

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) said, "The year 2021 is a milestone year for Hyundai Motor India as we celebrate 25 years in India along with rolling out the 10 Millionth car from our plant. To extend this celebration, we are glad to announce the nationwide 'Hyundai Smart Care Clinic', which offers a wide range of benefits to our beloved customers. Hyundai Motor India has always been a customer-centric brand offering unmatched after-sales experience to its customers keeping sustainability at its core, inspired by the company's brand thought of going Beyond Mobility."

The nationwide Hyundai Smart Care Clinic offers a wide range of benefits for customers such as 10 per cent discount on mechanical parts, upto 20 per cent discount on labor, 20 per cent sanitization & 1 year RSA, etc.

Hyundai service facilities provide online service booking, vehicle status update, pick and drop from home/ office to online payment facility.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.