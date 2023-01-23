Hyundai Aura facelift arrives in India with advanced safety at 6.3 lakh

Hyundai Motor India has launched its 2023 Aura facelift model at an introductory starting price of ₹6,29,600 (ex-showroom). This update model gets several updates in terms of design as well as safety. The sedan comes with more than 30 safety features which include four airbags as standard and six airbags as an option. It will be available for purchase in six monotone exterior colour options including an entirely new colour called Starry Night.

Speaking of design, the 2023 Aura facelift comes with an amplified aesthetics, comprehensive safety features and advanced convenience inside the cabin. The exterior of this sedan gets a Black radiator grille and new LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) on the front bumper. Notably the revamped front bumper also offers a wider stance to the Aura.

The new Aura facelift comes with R15 Diamond Cut Alloy wheels which adds to the appeal of the sedan. It further gets accentuated by the Chrome outside door handles. At the back, the sedan features a Rear Wing Spoiler, making it look wider, sportier and bolder while the rear chrome adds class to the look.

For interiors, the sedan gets a new seat fabric design and pattern evokes classy appeal. Moreover, the appeal is bolstered with glossy black inserts, leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, chrome finish on gear knob, parking lever tip along with metal finish inside door handles and latest design fabric upholstery with the branding of Aura.

Some safety features of the new Aura are Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management and Hill Start Assist Control which are offered as standard with Smart Auto AMT and as an option with five-speed manual transmission. The Aura facelift also gets equipped with new first-in segment tyre pressure monitoring system and other new features such as burglar alarm and automatic headlamps.

In terms of powertrain, the Aura facelift will be offered with a choice if three options - a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol with five speed manual transmission, a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol with Smart Auto AMT and a 1.2-litre Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG) with five speed manual transmission.

“We have worked towards delivering a world-class product for modern Indian families that will offer safety like never before. As a customer-centric brand, it has been a continuous endeavour to push boundaries and ensure customer delight through our class leading products," Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO Unsoo Kim said in a statement.