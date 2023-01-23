Hyundai Aura facelift arrives in India with advanced safety at 6.3 lakh

Hyundai Aura facelift arrives in India with advanced safety at ₹6.3 lakh2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 02:39 PM IST
- The 2023 Aura facelift comes with an amplified aesthetics, comprehensive safety features and advanced convenience inside the cabin. The exterior of this sedan gets a Black radiator grille and new LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) on the front bumper. Notably the revamped front bumper also offers a wider stance to the Aura.
Hyundai Motor India has launched its 2023 Aura facelift model at an introductory starting price of ₹6,29,600 (ex-showroom). This update model gets several updates in terms of design as well as safety. The sedan comes with more than 30 safety features which include four airbags as standard and six airbags as an option. It will be available for purchase in six monotone exterior colour options including an entirely new colour called Starry Night.
