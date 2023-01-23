Hyundai Aura facelift arrives in India with advanced safety at 6.3 lakh

Hyundai Motor India has launched its 2023 Aura facelift model at an introductory starting price of ₹6,29,600 (ex-showroom). This update model gets several updates in terms of design as well as safety. The sedan comes with more than 30 safety features which include four airbags as standard and six airbags as an option. It will be available for purchase in six monotone exterior colour options including an entirely new colour called Starry Night.

