Hyundai Aura facelift unveiled; booking opened: All we know so far

The 2023 Hyundai Aura facelift version can be booked for ₹11,000. The price of this sedan is expected to be out by this week. The automaker has introduced the new Aura facelift version with revamped auto headlamps, new 15-inch alloy wheels besides a tweaked front bumper, painted black radiator grille flanked by new set of RDLs. Hyundai is all set to offer the Aura in six colours. One of these colours will be a new colour called the Starry Night.