Hyundai Aura facelift unveiled; booking opened: All we know so far

Hyundai Motors has unveiled its latest generation of Hyundai Aura facelift with several updates in features, powertrain and technologies. The 2023 Aura is officially open for booking and will be launched soon at the Auto Expo 2023.
The 2023 Hyundai Aura facelift version can be booked for ₹11,000. The price of this sedan is expected to be out by this week. The automaker has introduced the new Aura facelift version with revamped auto headlamps, new 15-inch alloy wheels besides a tweaked front bumper, painted black radiator grille flanked by new set of RDLs. Hyundai is all set to offer the Aura in six colours. One of these colours will be a new colour called the Starry Night.
In terms of safety, the 2023 Hyundai Aura will come with upgraded four airbags and buyers will get the option to add two more. The sedan also gets features like burglar alarm, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control and cruise control.
Speaking of powertrain, the new facelift version of Hyundai Aura will be powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine which will be mated to either a five-speed manual or an automatic transmission unit. Its engine will be capable of producing 83 PS of power and 113.8 Nm of peak torque. The sedan will also get a CNG verion with a 1.2-litre Bi-Fuel petrol engine which can produce 69 PS of power and 95.2 Nm of torque power.
Meanwhile, Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV is now official in India. The company has started accepting bookings of the new electric vehicle. Customers can book the Ioniq 5 EV by visiting the company’s website and paying an upfront amount of ₹1 lakh. The EV is offered in 3 exterior colour options that include – Gravity gold matte, Optic white and Midnight black pearl.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV comes with an ultra-fast charging capability of 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes (using a 350kw DC charger). It is equipped with a multi-charging system with 400V and 800V multi-charging to reduce waiting times at charging stations. It is powered by a high-power battery 72.6 kWh and offers customers an ARAI certified range of 631 km.
