Hyundai Bayon bookings open: What to know about Hyundai’s new 4.2-metre SUV

Hyundai Motor India has opened bookings for the upcoming Bayon SUV at ₹11,000 through its website and dealerships. The 4.2-metre SUV will be positioned between the Venue and Creta in Hyundai's India lineup and is set to launch during the 2026 festive season.

The Bayon is aimed at buyers looking for a larger SUV without moving up to the Creta. Hyundai has confirmed a petrol engine with manual and IVT options, but has yet to announce the price, variants or shipping schedule.

Hyundai Bayon: Confirmed specifications The new Bayon will be based on Hyundai's Global K Enhanced Platform. It will measure around 4.2 metres in length, placing it above the sub-4-metre Venue while keeping it smaller than the Creta.

The built-in generative AI voice assistant has also been confirmed. The system is intended to provide a more natural voice-based interaction with the car, the company says. However, the supported commands and functions have not yet been announced.

Also Read | Hyundai Bayon India launch: First design sketches reveal the new SUV

Hyundai Bayon: Design and styling Hyundai's current design language will carry over to the Bayon, which will feature H-shaped LED DRLs, a sculpted bonnet and a split-headlamp design. The front bumper is expected to get a prominent skid-plate-style element.

View full Image View full Image Bayon will feature Hyundai’s latest design language. ( Hyundai )

On the back, the SUV features a signature LED light-connecting stripe and a large roof spoiler. Its crossover-inspired style is enhanced by flared wheel arches, roof rails and a rising window line.

The India-spec Bayon is likely to be equipped with a dual-panel dashboard. It's expected to have elements of Hyundai's new generation i20 cabin, such as the four-dot steering wheel design and physical HVAC controls.

Hyundai Bayon: Petrol engine and transmission options

View full Image View full Image Hyundai BAYON teasers.

Hyundai has announced that the Bayon will be available with a petrol engine and either a manual gearbox or an IVT automatic transmission. The automaker has yet to disclose the engine size, output or fuel economy data.

According to Autocar Professional, the SUV is expected to use Hyundai’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. There is also a rumoured CNG engine option that is factory-fitted, but Hyundai has yet to confirm it.

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Hyundai Bayon: Safety claims and expected price The Bayon has been designed with 5-star Indian safety regulations in mind, Hyundai claims. However, this is not an official 5-star rating from Bharat NCAP until it receives the independent crash test results.