Hyundai Bayon bookings open: What to know about Hyundai’s new 4.2-metre SUV

Hyundai Motor India has opened bookings for the upcoming Bayon SUV at ₹11,000 through its website and dealerships. The 4.2-metre SUV will be positioned between the Venue and Creta in Hyundai's India lineup and is set to launch during the 2026 festive season.

The Bayon is aimed at buyers looking for a larger SUV without moving up to the Creta. Hyundai has confirmed a petrol engine with manual and IVT options, but has yet to announce the price, variants or shipping schedule.

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Hyundai Bayon: Confirmed specifications The new Bayon will be based on Hyundai's Global K Enhanced Platform. It will measure around 4.2 metres in length, placing it above the sub-4-metre Venue while keeping it smaller than the Creta.

The built-in generative AI voice assistant has also been confirmed. The system is intended to provide a more natural voice-based interaction with the car, the company says. However, the supported commands and functions have not yet been announced.

Also Read | Hyundai Bayon India launch: First design sketches reveal the new SUV

Hyundai Bayon: Design and styling Hyundai's current design language will carry over to the Bayon, which will feature H-shaped LED DRLs, a sculpted bonnet and a split-headlamp design. The front bumper is expected to get a prominent skid-plate-style element.

Bayon will feature Hyundai’s latest design language.

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On the back, the SUV features a signature LED light-connecting stripe and a large roof spoiler. Its crossover-inspired style is enhanced by flared wheel arches, roof rails and a rising window line.

The India-spec Bayon is likely to be equipped with a dual-panel dashboard. It's expected to have elements of Hyundai's new generation i20 cabin, such as the four-dot steering wheel design and physical HVAC controls.

Hyundai Bayon: Petrol engine and transmission options

Hyundai BAYON teasers.

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Hyundai has announced that the Bayon will be available with a petrol engine and either a manual gearbox or an IVT automatic transmission. The automaker has yet to disclose the engine size, output or fuel economy data.

According to Autocar Professional, the SUV is expected to use Hyundai’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. There is also a rumoured CNG engine option that is factory-fitted, but Hyundai has yet to confirm it.

Also Read | Hyundai Creta SX3 spy shots reveal bigger SUV, new tech ahead of 2027 launch

Hyundai Bayon: Safety claims and expected price The Bayon has been designed with 5-star Indian safety regulations in mind, Hyundai claims. However, this is not an official 5-star rating from Bharat NCAP until it receives the independent crash test results.

Hyundai has yet to reveal the price of the Bayon. According to reports from Autocar India, it is estimated to cost between ₹9 lakh and ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom). Further information will likely come closer to the SUV's launch.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.