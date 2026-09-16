Hyundai Bayon first look revealed: New SUV gets H-Edge lights, futuristic interior ahead of India launch

Hyundai Motor India has unveiled the first official exterior and interior sketches of the upcoming Bayon SUV, giving a clearer idea of its design before it rolls out in India. The sketches were released on September 16th, 2026, following a confirmation of the Bayon name on September 14th, 2026. The SUV will be launched during the festive season and will be positioned between the Venue and the Creta in Hyundai's India line-up.

The new Bayon will be made for urban consumers and is based on Hyundai's new ‘Art of Steel’ design direction. The sketches depict an upraised sports body, pronounced contours and a new H-Edge lighting signature. Hyundai has not yet disclosed the India-spec engine options, variants or prices.

Hyundai Bayon gets new H-Edge lighting The front is a wide design featuring Hyundai's new H-Edge lighting treatment. It has a horizontal light element and vertical lighting elements on the outer parts. The bonnet gets prominent creases, while the front fenders have a pronounced shape. Hyundai has also used chunky lower-body elements to highlight the SUV’s design.

The official design is also identical, with a few features noted on Indian test vehicles camouflaged for runs. Earlier spy shots showed an upright profile, a relatively straight roofline, prominent wheel arches and roof rails.

Also Read | Hyundai Bayon India launch: New SUV to slot between Venue and Creta

First look at Hyundai Bayon interior

View full Image View full Image A technology-focused cabin with large displays. ( Hyundai )

Hyundai has also unveiled the first official sketch of the Bayon's interior. The company says the drawing is for a left-hand-drive car, and that may result in some differences in the actual India-spec cab. It has a large area on the dashboard, and the infotainment screen is positioned towards the centre. The raised centre console and layered layout of the cabin's dashboard.

Technology, connectivity and intuitive controls are at the centre of the cabin design, Hyundai claims. Previously seen test cars had dual in-dash displays and a new steering wheel with four-dot detailing. The features spotted so far in the spy shots include a 360-degree camera and a sunroof.

Bayon to sit between Venue and Creta The Hyundai Bayon will be a new addition to the SUV segment in India, with the Venue and Creta in the middle. The SUV will be over four metres long, making it larger than the sub-4-metre Venue.